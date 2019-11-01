Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: On minutes restriction Friday
Kuzma (ankle) will be limited to 15-to-20 minutes in his season debut Friday against the Mavericks, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Kuzma has been sidelined by left ankle inflammation since late September, but he ramped up his practice activity this week and will be eased into action Friday. The 24-year-old averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.1 minutes last season, but he may see fewer minutes in 2019-20 with Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard joining LeBron James in the Lakers' frontcourt.
