Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Out again Friday
Kuzma (ankle) won't play Friday against the Jazz, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Kuzma will remain sidelined for the Lakers' second game of the season as he continues to work his way back from a stress reaction in his left foot. It's not yet clear when Kuzma will make his 2019-20 debut, but his next chance will come Sunday against Charlotte.
