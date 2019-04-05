Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Out again Thursday

Kuzma (foot) is out for Thursday's game against Golden State, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma will miss his third straight matchup while nursing tendinitis in his foot. At this point, it wouldn't make sense for the Lakers to rush him back into action with nothing to play for, so he may not play the rest of the year. Los Angeles has three contests remaining on the docket following Thursday's tilt.