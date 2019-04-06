Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Out Friday

Kuma (foot) will not play in Friday's contest against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Kuzma's absence will mark his fourth consecutive game missed. His minutes again figure to be spread out between Moritz Wagner, Mike Muscala, and Johnathan Williams in some fashion. His next chance to return will be Sunday versus the Jazz.

More News
Our Latest Stories