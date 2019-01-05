Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Out Friday
Kuzma (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Knicks, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Kuzma was deemed a game-time decision after missing Friday morning's shootaround, and the Lakers have ultimately opted to keep him sidelined. The severity of back injuries are tricky to gauge, so consider him day-to-day heading into Sunday's tilt against the Timberwolves.
