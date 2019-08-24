Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Out of World Cup with ankle injury
Kuzma, due to a left ankle injury suffered prior to Saturday's exhibition loss to Australia, will be forced to withdraw from the FIBA World Cup, the Associated Press reports.
The injury is only considered "soreness", so it doesn't seem like Kuzma is in any danger of missing the start of training camp. Heading into 2019-20, he'll look to continue building on strong rookie and sophomore campaigns.
