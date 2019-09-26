Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Out until mid-October

Kuzma has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left foot and will undergo an MRI when the team returns from China in mid-October, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Kuzma suffered the injury before the start of the FIBA World Cup, and he still hasn't been cleared for full practice or game action, per Trudell. Considering he won't undergo further testing until mid-October, it seems unlikely that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. Expect another update after his MRI takes place.