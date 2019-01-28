Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Out vs. Suns
Kuzma (hip) won't play Sunday against Phoenix, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kuzma will remain on the sidelines after suffering a left hip strain in Thursday's contest against Minnesota. With Kuzma out of the mix, Michael Beasley and Moritz Wagner figure to see an uptick in minutes.
