Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Out vs. Suns

Kuzma (hip) won't play Sunday against Phoenix, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kuzma will remain on the sidelines after suffering a left hip strain in Thursday's contest against Minnesota. With Kuzma out of the mix, Michael Beasley and Moritz Wagner figure to see an uptick in minutes.

