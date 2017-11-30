Kuzma is dealing with back spasms and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

This is the first we've heard of the back spasms for Kuzma, though he apparently didn't feel healthy enough to give it a go following pregame warmups. With Kuzma out, Larry Nance could see a few more minutes, while Julius Randle should add some more playing time off the bench as well. Kuzma's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Nuggets.