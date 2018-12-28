Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Paces scoring effort in loss
Kuzma racked up 33 points (12-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT) and recorded nine rebounds along with four assists across 40 minutes in Thursday's heartbreaking loss to Sacramento.
Kuzma struggled from beyond the arc (25.0 percent), but he sank 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and fell just one rebound shy of a double-double. The only real drawback from his performance was his team-high six turnovers. The 23-year-old will be one of a few Laker players who will be tasked with a heavier workload until Lebron James (groin) returns from injury, which figures to be great news for fantasy owners. Kuzma is averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his previous five contests.
