Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Partial participant in practice

Kuzma went through about "75 percent" of Friday's practice, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma was limited in practice and wants to see how his ankle feels tomorrow before making any decisions on his availability ahead of Saturday's contest against the Celtics. His MRI came back clean, so all indications are that this will be a relatively short-term absence.

