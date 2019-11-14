Play

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Pegged to enter starting lineup

Kuzma will start Wednesday's game against Golden State, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Kuzma will enter the starting five in place of Anthony Davis, who's our with a minor rib injury. It'll likely be temporary as there's a strong chance that Kuzma slides back to a bench role once Davis returns.

