Kuzma (heel) is active and will start in Wednesday's game against the Kings, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After missing the Lakers' last game with a right heel bruise, Kuzma is set to return to action Wednesday. With LeBron James ruled out with an ankle injury, Kuzma should see plenty of run with the Lakers' first unit. He's averaging 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 25.6 minutes per game this season.