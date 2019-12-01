Play

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Playing Sunday

Kuzma (ankle) will play Sunday against Dallas, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma was originally tabbed as questionable heading into Sunday with a mild left ankle sprain. The injury doesn't appear to be too serious though, as the 2017 first-round pick will reportedly not miss a game. Kuzma will likely continue to backup teammate Anthony Davis on Sunday.

