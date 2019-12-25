Play

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Playing Wednesday

Kuzma (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Clippers, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma will play for the second straight game Wednesday following a five-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. In six appearances this month, he's averaging 10.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 23.8 minutes.

