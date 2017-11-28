Kuzma came off the bench Monday against the Clippers and finished with 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes.

Kuzma had been starting at power forward with Larry Nance sidelined due to a broken thumb, but Nance reclaimed the starting spot in his first game back Monday. Kuzma's 20 minutes of action marked his lowest total since Oct. 31, though it remains to be seen just how much Nance will cut into Kuzma's workload. In the eight games prior to Nance's injury, Kuzma saw an average of 26.8 minutes per game off the bench.