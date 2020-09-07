Kuzma notched 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, a steal and a block in 21 minutes off the bench during Sunday's Game 2 win over the Rockets.

Kuzma was coming off back-to-back eight-point performances and, even though a 13-point outing doesn't scream massive improvement, he did took a step forward in terms of efficiency -- he missed just one shot all night long. The Lakers need Kuzma to become a reliable scoring threat regardless of his role and that hasn't been the case in the current playoff run, where he has scored topped the 15-point plateau just once while notching fewer than 10 points four times.