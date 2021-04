Kuzma finished Wednesday's loss to the Bucks with 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Kuzma connected on only one of his nine attempts from beyond the arc but still finished third on the team in scoring in the contest. The fourth-year forward has been inconsistent as a scorer this season, but he is averaging a career-best 6.8 rebounds across 27.4 minutes per game.