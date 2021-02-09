Kuzma tallied 11 points (5-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 23 minutes Monday in the Lakers' 119-112 overtime win over the Thunder.

Though he was bypassed for the starting nod at power forward in place of the injured Anthony Davis (Achilles), Kuzma still outproduced fill-in starter Markieff Morris (six points in 26 minutes), who acted as more of a placeholder on the top unit. Kuzma would be an interesting fantasy option in 12-team leagues if he was able to consistently maintain this level of production, but with Davis expected back for Wednesday's rematch with the Thunder, the 25-year-old can't be counted on to see the kind of usage he had Monday.