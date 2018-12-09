Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Posts stellar stat line Saturday

Kuzma turned in 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 111-88 win over the Grizzlies.

It's a small sample size, but Kuzma's superb numbers over the past two games go a long way towards eliminating any doubt about his increased value in Brandon Ingram's (ankle) absence. After absorbing Ingram's output in a 27-point effort on Friday, he followed up with a full stat line in the decisive win over Memphis. While he's an apt contributor with a typical game script, he should be considered a chalk play in all formats as long as Ingram is sidelined.