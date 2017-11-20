Kuzma went for 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 127-109 win over the Nuggets.

One game after erupting for a career-high 30 points, Kuzma came back down to earth a bit Sunday, but he actually posted his best shooting percentage since Nov. 3. The heralded rookie has rattled off 10 consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and has been good for the occasional double-double as well, rendering him a highly valuable fantasy asset in all formats.