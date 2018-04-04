Kuzma produced 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-12 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 loss to Utah.

Kuzma continues to get his shot up at any chance, scoring another 26 points in Monday's loss. He has been one of the more surprising rookies of the season, finding himself in a perfect situation. He will continue to get all the run he can handle over the final games of the regular season and needs to be owned despite his defensive flaws.