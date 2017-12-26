Kuzma scored 31 points (8-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 9-13 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 41 minutes during Monday's 121-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

He continues to put himself in some very impressive company -- Kuzma and LeBron James are the only rookies in the last 30 years to score 30 or more points in a Christmas Day game. The 27th overall pick in this summer's draft is now averaging 20.7 points, 8.0 boards, 2.8 three-pointers and 2,0 assists in 11 December contests.