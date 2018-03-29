Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Powers through ankle injury Wednesday
Kuzma (ankle) went for 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 103-93 win over the Mavericks.
Kuzma didn't seem to show any ill effects from the ankle sprain that had him listed as a game-time decision coming in, as he ended up leading the Lakers' second unit in scoring. The performance was an extension of what has been a prolific month of March for the rookie, who's now averaging 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 37.5 minutes in 13 games. Brandon Ingram's return from his groin injury does push Kuzma back to the bench, but as he demonstrated Wednesday, there's still plenty of opportunity to be had as a key second-unit player in the coach Luke Walton's fast-paced attack.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable for Wednesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Tallies double-double versus Pistons•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Leads team in scoring with 27 points•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Good to go Monday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable for Monday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.