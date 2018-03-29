Kuzma (ankle) went for 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 103-93 win over the Mavericks.

Kuzma didn't seem to show any ill effects from the ankle sprain that had him listed as a game-time decision coming in, as he ended up leading the Lakers' second unit in scoring. The performance was an extension of what has been a prolific month of March for the rookie, who's now averaging 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 37.5 minutes in 13 games. Brandon Ingram's return from his groin injury does push Kuzma back to the bench, but as he demonstrated Wednesday, there's still plenty of opportunity to be had as a key second-unit player in the coach Luke Walton's fast-paced attack.