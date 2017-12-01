Kuzma (back) went through a full practice Friday and remains questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Kuzma's MRI also returned negative Thursday, so it appears Kuzma is close to a recovery, even if he doesn't ultimately take the floor Saturday. More word on his availability should emerge after the team's morning shootaround Saturday. If he's held out, Larry Nance and Julius Randle would hold down the fort at power forward.