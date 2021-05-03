Kuzma (thumb) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Denver, Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reports.

Kuzma sprained his left thumb during Friday's brutal loss to the Kings, which he finished with just two points on one field-goal attempt in 22 minutes. He was in action Sunday against Toronto, faring much better -- 24 points, 6-11 3Pt -- in 36 minutes of action. With LeBron James (ankle) and Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols) out Monday, Kuzma could function as the No. 2 option behind Anthony Davis.