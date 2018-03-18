Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable for Monday
Kuzma (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Kuzma returned from a one-game absence Friday due to a sprained ankle, posting 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes. He didn't quite see the 39.4 minutes he averaged in the prior five games, but it was still a fairly hefty workload for someone playing through an injury. If all goes as planned, Kuzma should once again play in Monday's contest and should remain in the starting five with Brandon Ingram (groin) being ruled out.
