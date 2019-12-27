Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable for Saturday
Kuzma (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Kuzma is still dealing with ankle soreness but has managed to play the past two games. With LeBron James (groin) questionable, Kuzma could end up seeing more action than usual if James doesn't play.
