Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable for Sunday

Kuzma (ankle) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Nuggets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A sprained left ankle has kept Kuzma out since Dec. 11, but it's likely he'll make his return Sunday. With LeBron James (ribs) doubtful, Kuzma may be asked to take on a significant scoring role.

