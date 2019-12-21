Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable for Sunday
Kuzma (ankle) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Nuggets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
A sprained left ankle has kept Kuzma out since Dec. 11, but it's likely he'll make his return Sunday. With LeBron James (ribs) doubtful, Kuzma may be asked to take on a significant scoring role.
