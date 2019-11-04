Play

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable for Tuesday

Kuzma is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Chicago due to a left ankle injury.

Kuzma has played in each of the last two contests, so while the Lakers have tagged him as probable for Tuesday, he should be able to go. His minutes have been monitored carefully in his first few games back from ankle inflammation, and that shouldn't change against the Bulls.

