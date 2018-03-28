Kuzma is dealing with a sprained right ankle and is probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Shahan Ahmed of Yahoo Sports reports.

It's unknown when Kuzma sprained his ankle, as the rookie logged 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 41 minutes during Monday's loss to the Pistons. Look for more updates on his status to come either after Wednesday morning shootaround or just before tip. If he suffers a setback and is ruled out, look for Travis Wear to potentially see some extra minutes off the bench.