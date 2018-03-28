Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable for Wednesday vs. Mavericks
Kuzma is dealing with a sprained right ankle and is probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Shahan Ahmed of Yahoo Sports reports.
It's unknown when Kuzma sprained his ankle, as the rookie logged 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 41 minutes during Monday's loss to the Pistons. Look for more updates on his status to come either after Wednesday morning shootaround or just before tip. If he suffers a setback and is ruled out, look for Travis Wear to potentially see some extra minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...