Play

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable for Wednesday

Kuzma (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Kuzma continues to nurse the left ankle sprain, but it shouldn't impact his availability for the Christmas matchup. The 24-year-old was limited to 22 minutes during Sunday's game against the Nuggets and showed no issues with 16 points and four rebounds, though it's unclear if he'll face a minutes restriction Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories