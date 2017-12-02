Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable Saturday vs. Nuggets
Kuzma (back) is probable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Kuzma went through a full practice Friday, so this news isn't entirely unexpected. Look for more news on his status to emerge as the team continues to ramp up their activity leading up to tipoff.
