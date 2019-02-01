Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable Saturday
Kuzma (hip) is probable for Saturday's game against Golden State.
Despite finding his name on the injury report, Kuzma is expected to play Saturday after logging 23 minutes Thursday night against the Clippers. The Lakers have likely handed their starting forward a probable tag as a precaution, as Josh Hart (knee) has also been designated as probable even after a successful return vs. Los Angeles.
