Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable Sunday
Kuzma (ankle) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Spurs.
Kuzma made his debut Friday against the Mavericks, posting nine points, three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes. He's apparently dealing with some soreness but is expected to play.
