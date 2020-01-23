Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable vs. Brooklyn

Kuzma is probable for Thursday's tilt against the Nets due to a sore left ankle, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Kuzma has emerged from Wednesday's win over the Knicks with a sore ankle, but he should still be able to take the court Thursday. With Anthony Davis (glute) questionable, it's possible Kuzma will end up starting and seeing extended run. In his six starts this season, he's averaged 20.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32.3 minutes.