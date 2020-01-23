Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable vs. Brooklyn
Kuzma is probable for Thursday's tilt against the Nets due to a sore left ankle, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Kuzma has emerged from Wednesday's win over the Knicks with a sore ankle, but he should still be able to take the court Thursday. With Anthony Davis (glute) questionable, it's possible Kuzma will end up starting and seeing extended run. In his six starts this season, he's averaged 20.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32.3 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...