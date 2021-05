Kuzma (thumb) is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Kuzma is still dealing with a sprained left thumb, but he's not expected to miss any time. With LeBron James (ankle) sidelined Thursday, Kuzma should again be in the starting five. Across his past five starts, he's averaged 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.8 minutes.