Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable vs. Portland

Kuzma is probable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a mild left ankle sprain, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

It's unclear as to when Kuzma suffered this latest injury, but he's not expected to miss any time as a result of the issue. Expect him to serve in his usual bench role Friday night.

