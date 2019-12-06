Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable vs. Portland
Kuzma is probable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a mild left ankle sprain, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
It's unclear as to when Kuzma suffered this latest injury, but he's not expected to miss any time as a result of the issue. Expect him to serve in his usual bench role Friday night.
