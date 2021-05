Kuzma is probable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to lower back tightness, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kuzma is still dealing with a lower back issue, but he'll likely be able to play through the injury again Wednesday. The 25-year-old came off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Knicks, and it's not yet clear whether he'll return to the starting five if he's available against Houston.