Kuzma (back) is probable for Friday's game against Portland, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Kuzma hasn't missed any time yet this season and that doesn't look likely to change Friday despite the back strain. In his last four games, Kuzma is posting averages of 14.5 points on 38.6 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 triples and 1.0 block per game.