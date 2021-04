Kuzma is listed as probable for Thursday's game against Miami due to a strained left calf.

Kuzma played a full workload (35 minutes) in Tuesday's win over Toronto, so the calf issue doesn't look to be overly serious. Either way, his status is one to keep an eye on over the next 24 hours. Kuzma has been mired in a slump since his 30-point eruption against the Kings on Friday, hitting just five of his last 23 attempts from the field over the Lakers' last two contests.