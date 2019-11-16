Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Puts up 15 points in reserve role
Kuzma tallied 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes in Friday's 99-97 win over the Kings.
It looks like the bench may be the new normal for Kuzma. He didn't see a minute limitation in a spot start for Anthony Davis on Wednesday, so the ankle injury that kept him off the floor to begin the season isn't the culprit. Danny Green occupies the starting spot that probably would have been Kuzma's to lose, had he been healthy to start the season, but LeBron James has a lot of confidence in Green. Unless Green falters, it's unlikely that Kuzma will see the 33.1 minute-per-game average that he enjoyed last season anytime soon.
