Kuzma delivered 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and a rebound across 23 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against the Suns.

The Lakers struggled badly on offense in Game 5, but Kuzma showed improvement after going a combined 7-for-29 (24.1 percent) from the floor through the first four games of the series. He's scored in double digits in each of the last two contests, but the Lakers will need more out of him if they want to keep their season alive Thursday -- especially if Anthony Davis (groin) ends up being unavailable once again.