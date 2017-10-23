Kuzma recorded 20 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 101 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 119-112 loss to the Pelicans.

While most of the hoopla surrounding the young Lakers centers around rookie Lonzo Ball, the Los Angeles press has been giving Kuzma so much buzz it's almost overshadowing Ball's arrival. A sharp increase in views on several fantasy platforms and a rise in media attention has given Kuzma 'ultimate sleeper status, which is an odd reaction when you consider the small sample size, but there's no question - the guy is good, and he's going to earn more minutes. Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance stand to lose the most if this comes to pass, not to mention Julius Randle, who has been coming off the bench due to a rib injury. If you have room on your roster, stash him, but it's really too soon to tell if all the hype is worth an investment.