Kuzma notched 21 points (8-20 FG, 5-15 3Pt), 11 rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes in Sunday's win over the Magic.

Kuzma continues to carry a heavy load while the team's two biggest stars remain sidelined -- that translates into a high fantasy upside and a high usage rate, but it also comes with poor shooting percentages on most nights. Kuzma's game is based on volume rather than accuracy, however, so he will remain a reliable fantasy asset as long as he keeps getting enough touches -- and that will apparently be the case for at least the next few weeks with LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) both slated to return in mid-April at the earliest.