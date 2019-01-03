Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable for Friday

Kuzma underwent an MRI on Thursday that showed he has a lower back contusion and is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma suffered the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers after playing just 16 minutes, but it doesn't appear to be anything too serious for the 23-year-old. Look for an update on Kuzma's status to come based on whether or not he participates in shootaround Friday morning or not.