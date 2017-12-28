Kuzma is dealing with a quad injury and is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kuzma reportedly suffered the injury during Wednesday's tilt with the Grizzlies and the Lakers could opt to take a cautious approach with their prized rookie and hold him out. However, look for Kuzma to test it out during Friday's morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If Kuzma has to sit out, Julius Randle and Larry Nance would likely take on bigger roles in the frontcourt.