Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable for Friday
Kuzma is dealing with a quad injury and is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kuzma reportedly suffered the injury during Wednesday's tilt with the Grizzlies and the Lakers could opt to take a cautious approach with their prized rookie and hold him out. However, look for Kuzma to test it out during Friday's morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If Kuzma has to sit out, Julius Randle and Larry Nance would likely take on bigger roles in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Endures rough shooting night in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Pours in game-high 31 in Christmas Day loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Cools off with 18 in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Joins elite company in Friday's loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Gets starting nod•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 38 points in 40 minutes•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...