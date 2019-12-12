Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable Friday
Kuzma (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Miami.
Kuzma missed Wednesday's win over Orlando with a sprained left ankle, and the Lakers will wait to see how he feels after shootaround before ruling on his status. The third-year forward has scored seven points or fewer in four of his last six games.
