Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable Sunday vs. Utah
Kuzma (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Kuzma suffered a left ankle sprain during the first half of Friday's contest against the Wolves, and is still dealing with some pain. He'll look to test things out during morning shootaround to help determine his availability against the Jazz.
