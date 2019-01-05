Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable Sunday vs. Wolves

Kuzma (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

A lower back bruise prevented Kuzma from appearing in Friday's game against the Knicks, and he's at risk of missing Sunday's contest. If he's ruled out again, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could draw another start.

More News
Our Latest Stories